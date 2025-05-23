Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Palmer Square Capital BDC from $16.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Palmer Square Capital BDC from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of PSBD stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $446.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Palmer Square Capital BDC had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $31.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 288.00%.

In related news, President Matthew L. Bloomfield purchased 4,200 shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $64,596.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,511.64. This represents a 14.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 42,533 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 24,232 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 271.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,275,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,766 shares during the period. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

