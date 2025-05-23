RH (NYSE:RH) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

RH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of RH from $515.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.94.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $187.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a 52 week low of $123.03 and a 52 week high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RH

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 1,960.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,148,000 after purchasing an additional 346,050 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RH by 69.1% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 473,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,951,000 after buying an additional 193,404 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth approximately $35,057,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth $54,314,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $52,190,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

