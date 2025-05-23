Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

NYSE:MX opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $5.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $140.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 112,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 63,175 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

