Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” Rating by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has $62.00 price objective on the stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NTR opened at $58.88 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Nutrien by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

