Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,335 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total value of $181,687.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,682. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO opened at $471.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $531.93. The firm has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

