Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 7,873 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,266 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,988,047.12. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 4.2%

STX opened at $108.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.66. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Seagate Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

