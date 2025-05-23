Waverly Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Waverly Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PZA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,151,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,047,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 467,610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,169,000 after purchasing an additional 426,173 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,261,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,251,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

PZA stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

