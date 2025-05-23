Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $12.99 Million Holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,237,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.85% of WisdomTree worth $12,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in WisdomTree by 1,778.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

NYSE WT opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.07. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $108.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. WisdomTree’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

