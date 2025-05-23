Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,967,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,255,000 after acquiring an additional 105,309 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,077,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nucor by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,220,000 after buying an additional 384,205 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nucor by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,627,000 after buying an additional 474,274 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,127,000 after buying an additional 68,252 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor stock opened at $110.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $173.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus set a $155.00 price target on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

