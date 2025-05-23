Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree by 532.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,331,000 after buying an additional 1,710,409 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of WisdomTree by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,500,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after buying an additional 142,226 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of WisdomTree by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,440,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after buying an additional 119,762 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after buying an additional 741,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WisdomTree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of NYSE WT opened at $9.49 on Friday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.92.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $108.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

