Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 4,610 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,828,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,966,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.60.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $192.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $172.72 and a 52 week high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

