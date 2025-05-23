Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBS)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000. BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.61% of BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBBS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,103,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 328.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 35,041 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its stake in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $777,000.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:BBBS opened at $50.89 on Friday. BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $51.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (BBBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of BBB-rated, USD-denominated corporate bonds maturing between 1-5 years. BBBS was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

