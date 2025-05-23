Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $455.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $443.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Stryker Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE SYK opened at $378.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.05 and a 200-day moving average of $376.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

