Citigroup Raises GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $56.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

NYSE:GFL opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.08. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a $0.0154 dividend. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 147.8% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

