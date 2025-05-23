Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.
Hyliion Stock Down 7.3%
Shares of HYLN opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Hyliion has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $199.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyliion by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,295,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 43.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 813,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,290,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 424,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.
About Hyliion
