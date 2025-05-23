Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,557 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

