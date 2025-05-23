Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Flagstar Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded Flagstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Flagstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Flagstar Financial Price Performance

FLG opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.51. Flagstar Financial has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $13.35.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Flagstar Financial had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flagstar Financial will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Flagstar Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.54%.

Institutional Trading of Flagstar Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flagstar Financial

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

