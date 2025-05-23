Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

KAI has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Kadant from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $309.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kadant has a 1 year low of $266.23 and a 1 year high of $429.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kadant will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Kadant declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Kadant by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Kadant by 50.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 348.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

