Minnova (CVE:MCI) Stock Price Up 18.2% – What’s Next?

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 184,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 135,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Minnova Trading Up 18.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.33, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Minnova Company Profile

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

