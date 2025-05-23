Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Price Down 7% – Time to Sell?

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). 1,091,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,221,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).
The stock has a market cap of £6.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Europa Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 190.16% and a negative return on equity of 102.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Europa Oil & Gas will post 40.5714332 EPS for the current year.
Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (AIM: EOG) has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets which includes production, development and exploration interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.
