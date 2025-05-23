West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Stock Price Up 37.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report) traded up 37.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 146,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 94,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Trading Up 37.5%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -87.98.

About West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, silica, and magnesium deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown-granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located near southwest of the city of Rossland, British Columbia.

