Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Trading Up 16.7% – Here’s Why

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) shares were up 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 227,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 113,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Rokmaster Resources Stock Up 16.7%

The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.99.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

