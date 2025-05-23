Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s Why

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 25% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 2,097,732 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 974% from the average daily volume of 195,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Trading Down 25.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.61.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

