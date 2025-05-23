Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shares fell 25% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 2,097,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 974% from the average session volume of 195,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Trading Down 25.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

