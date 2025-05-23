McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Increased by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,361,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $348,044,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in McKesson by 59,720.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,553,000 after acquiring an additional 358,322 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $182,861,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $178,397,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $710.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $688.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $632.39. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $731.00.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.18 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cfra Research cut shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.69.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

