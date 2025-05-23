Waverly Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 358,997 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 31,111 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,082 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 322,969 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.26.

NIKE Stock Up 2.2%

NKE stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $98.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

