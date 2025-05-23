Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,599 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,285,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,686,000 after buying an additional 10,763,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,131,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $132,418,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $102,467,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $75,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $823.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.11 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

FHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Horizon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

