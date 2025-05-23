Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $3.47 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $161,794.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,121.31. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CMS. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

