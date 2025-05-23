Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 89,658 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Aptiv by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Aptiv from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. HSBC raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Baird R W raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.0%

APTV stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $85.35.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

