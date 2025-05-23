Insider Buying: Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Acquires $34,079.22 in Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 79,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,079.22. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,661,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,367.60. This trade represents a 1.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Grigorios Siokas bought 174,172 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $81,860.84.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Grigorios Siokas bought 147,563 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,403.35.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Grigorios Siokas bought 205,000 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Grigorios Siokas bought 654,912 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $209,571.84.

On Monday, March 3rd, Grigorios Siokas bought 132,572 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $64,960.28.

On Monday, February 24th, Grigorios Siokas bought 354,296 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $198,405.76.

COSM opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cosmos Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59.

Cosmos Health ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Cosmos Health had a negative net margin of 36.39% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cosmos Health Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cosmos Health stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Cosmos Health worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

