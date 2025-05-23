Waverly Advisors LLC Buys 5,774 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.66. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

