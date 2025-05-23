Man Group plc Buys 54,995 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 1,001.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,995 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $744,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,073.94. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.57 per share, with a total value of $242,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 326,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,878,601.54. The trade was a 1.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $46.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.14. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $59.71.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $394.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.36 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 14.04%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACI Worldwide

About ACI Worldwide

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.