Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,906 Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2025

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFINFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,537.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 584.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,831,676.74. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.89.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFINGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.54. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

