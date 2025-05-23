Waverly Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Waverly Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,290,000. Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 77,812,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,525,000 after acquiring an additional 76,574,185 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,337,000. Hill Island Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,268,000. Finally, Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,441,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $39.99 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

