Man Group plc Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 123,452 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of RingCentral worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in RingCentral by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,663,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,327,000 after purchasing an additional 591,398 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,513,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,050,000 after purchasing an additional 142,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in RingCentral by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,009,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,345,000 after purchasing an additional 527,901 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,795,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,853,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after purchasing an additional 317,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RingCentral stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $42.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.53 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on RingCentral from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on RingCentral from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RingCentral from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 19,442 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $513,852.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,348.58. This trade represents a 5.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,247 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $62,848.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,866.54. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,335 shares of company stock valued at $10,258,479 over the last three months. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Further Reading

