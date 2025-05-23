Tidal Investments LLC Raises Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 59,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 31,188 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 340.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1,065.9% during the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 36,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,980 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $66.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 92.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.89.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

