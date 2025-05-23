Man Group plc Sells 41,952 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41,952 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of ICU Medical worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49,108 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,788,000 after acquiring an additional 82,982 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,431,000 after acquiring an additional 40,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on ICU Medical from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

ICU Medical Trading Down 0.0%

ICUI opened at $130.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 0.87. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.91 and a 52 week high of $196.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $599.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.15 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $274,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,795.44. The trade was a 80.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $752,980.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,828.95. The trade was a 69.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,208 shares of company stock worth $2,926,969 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.