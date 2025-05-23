Two Sigma Investments LP Has $18.03 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,846 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $18,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,248,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UHS. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective (down previously from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.77.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $186.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.99 and a 12-month high of $243.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.12.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. The trade was a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

