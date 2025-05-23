Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CAO Gene Liu Sells 121 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CAO Gene Liu sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $26,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,036,236.80. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Gene Liu sold 541 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.51, for a total transaction of $122,000.91.

TEAM stock opened at $208.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of -155.50 and a beta of 1.06. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.08 and its 200 day moving average is $246.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Atlassian by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Atlassian by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.29.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

