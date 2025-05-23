Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASTH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Astrana Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

NASDAQ ASTH opened at $24.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. Astrana Health has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $63.20.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $620.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.11 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. Astrana Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Astrana Health will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astrana Health by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,898,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,918,000 after purchasing an additional 213,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Astrana Health by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,968,000 after buying an additional 101,192 shares during the period. 325 Capital LLC increased its stake in Astrana Health by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 886,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after buying an additional 206,009 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Astrana Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 568,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 26,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Astrana Health by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

