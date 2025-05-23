The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) Receives $26.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of GAP in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 16,055 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $328,003.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,013.55. This trade represents a 11.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 80,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,628,590.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,701.50. This represents a 90.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,985,854. Corporate insiders own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAP. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,674,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter worth $56,763,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in GAP during the first quarter worth $32,655,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at $12,210,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GAP opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. GAP has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. GAP had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that GAP will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

