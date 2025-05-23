Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFLYY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
About Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
