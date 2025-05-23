Woodline Partners LP Acquires New Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,648,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $999,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $250,571,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,649,000 after buying an additional 191,752 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,647,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $41,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus restated a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.50.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $482.26 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $396.06 and a one year high of $538.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $471.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total value of $184,409.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,848.08. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,359.72. The trade was a 26.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

