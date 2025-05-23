Woodline Partners LP Acquires 29,266 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 545,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,266 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 54,482 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,414.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diadema Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,903.14. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Chao sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $120,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,370.19. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,242 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.52 and a quick ratio of 21.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.15. On average, research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

Featured Stories

