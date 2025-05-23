Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC) Receives $27.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Sable Offshore from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Sable Offshore Price Performance

SOC opened at $32.35 on Friday. Sable Offshore has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Analysts predict that Sable Offshore will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sable Offshore

In other news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 143,806 shares of Sable Offshore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $3,648,358.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,100,569 shares in the company, valued at $256,251,435.53. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sable Offshore

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sable Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sable Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sable Offshore by 36.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

