Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives $5.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLSD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

CLSD opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.65.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 32,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

