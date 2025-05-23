Woodline Partners LP Buys New Shares in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 416,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.24% of Grindr at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grindr by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 91,077 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Grindr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grindr by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Grindr by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Grindr

In other Grindr news, insider Zachary Katz sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $49,631.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 613,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,974. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Gearon, Jr. sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $11,855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,619,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,953,727.17. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,054,770 shares of company stock valued at $48,848,167. Corporate insiders own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRND opened at $23.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. Grindr Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Grindr had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. Research analysts expect that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRND. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Grindr in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Grindr from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Grindr in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grindr presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

