Woodline Partners LP Reduces Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Woodline Partners LP lowered its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37,960 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $7,508,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $6,044,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,099,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:IFF opened at $75.66 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $106.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, EVP Stephen N. Landsman purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $927,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $927,360. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,050 shares of company stock worth $1,869,147. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. Cfra cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

