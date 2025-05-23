Tidal Investments LLC Buys 21,365 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,365 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 557,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

NYSE:CMC opened at $46.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $100,039.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,999.22. This represents a 19.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

