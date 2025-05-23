Woodline Partners LP Grows Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth $1,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 37.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 511,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 138,441 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,045.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,128,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 243,700 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 172,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,019.84. This represents a 6.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $147,533.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,520,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,184,584.66. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OCUL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $11.78.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 45.18% and a negative net margin of 283.74%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

